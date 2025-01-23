Left Menu

Revolutionary 20-Minute Red Cards Shake Up Six Nations

The Six Nations introduces a new 20-minute red card rule after trials during November internationals. This change allows players to be temporarily removed for certain red card offences, with replacements permitted post-penalty. The rule aims to clarify game laws, though it has received criticism from French rugby officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:06 IST
For the first time, this year's Six Nations will implement a 20-minute red card rule, following successful trials during the November internationals. Organisers announced that this law variation allows players sent off for certain offences to return after 20 minutes, with replacements filling their spot once the time elapsed.

However, referees will still issue permanent red cards for deliberate and dangerous offences, reducing teams to fewer players for the game's duration. Originally introduced in the southern hemisphere, the 20-minute red cards will now feature in men's, women's, and Under-20s Six Nations tournaments.

Despite some criticism from French rugby leaders, who are concerned about increased aggression and injury risks, Six Nations Rugby's Julie Paterson emphasized the rule's clarity benefits. Other new measures include referee microphones for decision explanations and 'touch finder' technology to assist officials.

