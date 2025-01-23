BCCI Suspends Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne in Ranji Trophy Controversy
Ankeet Bawne, a Maharashtra batter, is suspended by the BCCI for showing dissent in a Ranji Trophy match. The decision, stemming from an incident in November, sidelines him against Baroda. Maharashtra Cricket Association respects the suspension and looks forward to his return in the next game.
Ankeet Bawne, a key player for Maharashtra, faces a one-match suspension enforced by the BCCI after displaying dissent against an umpire's judgment during a previous Ranji Trophy match, an issue waiting resolution due to lack of DRS. The incident leaves him out of the current fixture against Baroda.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association received the suspension notice while playing at the Golf Club Ground, Nashik. Bawne's refusal to leave the field last November, following a disputed dismissal, highlighted the tensions of the decision, which eventually required intervention by match officials and the Maharashtra coach.
The association, maintaining a commitment to discipline, affirms respect for the BCCI's judgment and is focused on present matches, eagerly awaiting Bawne's future contributions. Meanwhile, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad publicly displayed his disagreement with the original decision, which adds a layer of complexity to the narrative.
