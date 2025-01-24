Left Menu

Aditya Garg Shines at PGTI Qualifying School Pre-Qualifying I

Aditya Garg, a Pune-based amateur golfer, dominated the Pre-Qualifying I of PGTI Qualifying School 2025 at Golmuri Golf Course with a superb 12-under 130, leading by four strokes. Top 24 players advanced to the Final Stage, with Garg's performance boosting his confidence for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:24 IST
Aditya Garg in action during Pre-Qualifying I of PGTI Qualifying School 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based amateur golfer Aditya Garg secured victory at the Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 with a remarkable performance. He shot a second consecutive six-under 65 in the second round, bringing his total to 12-under 130. The event was held at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

Garg, just 19 years old, maintained his lead from the first day by delivering an impressive round featuring eight birdies over the first 15 holes. Despite a double-bogey on the ninth hole, Garg finished the day four strokes ahead of his competitors. His day began with a perfect chip leading to a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by another long putt on the 17th hole.

Sourav Choudhary from Mhow finished in second place with an individual score of eight-under 134. Local golfer Kurush Heerjee also qualified for the Final Stage, tying for 18th place at one-over 143. Aditya Garg expressed his satisfaction with his performance, highlighting the positive impact of recent swing changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

