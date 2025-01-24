Aditya Garg Shines at PGTI Qualifying School Pre-Qualifying I

Pune-based amateur golfer Aditya Garg secured victory at the Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 with a remarkable performance. He shot a second consecutive six-under 65 in the second round, bringing his total to 12-under 130. The event was held at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

Garg, just 19 years old, maintained his lead from the first day by delivering an impressive round featuring eight birdies over the first 15 holes. Despite a double-bogey on the ninth hole, Garg finished the day four strokes ahead of his competitors. His day began with a perfect chip leading to a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by another long putt on the 17th hole.

Sourav Choudhary from Mhow finished in second place with an individual score of eight-under 134. Local golfer Kurush Heerjee also qualified for the Final Stage, tying for 18th place at one-over 143. Aditya Garg expressed his satisfaction with his performance, highlighting the positive impact of recent swing changes.

