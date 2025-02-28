Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur in Crucial ISL Clash

Kerala Blasters aim to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face Jamshedpur FC at home. The Blasters need a victory to start a winning streak, while Jamshedpur, already in the playoffs, seeks a league double. Defensive frailties and set-piece goals loom large for both sides.

Updated: 28-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:48 IST
KBFC Milos Drinic (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian Super League (ISL) playoff picture evolves, Kerala Blasters FC braces for a vital encounter against Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. With a complicated path to qualification, Blasters must secure victories in their remaining matches, sitting on 24 points after 21 games.

Recent form shows Kerala struggling offensively, having failed to score in their last two home fixtures. However, they hold an unbeaten record at home against Jamshedpur (P5 W2 D3). Meanwhile, Jamshedpur, already assured a playoff spot, targets a season double, following a narrow 1-0 triumph in the corresponding fixture.

Maintaining their scoring record at home remains crucial for Kerala, who have conceded 15 goals from set-pieces this season. Jamshedpur's away clean sheet against Mohammedan SC adds to their formidability. History is on Jamshedpur's side, having scored 15 set-piece goals, posing a strategic challenge for Kerala's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

