Major Drug Bust in Jamshedpur: 13 Arrested in Peddling Network

Police in Jamshedpur arrested 13 drug peddlers, including a woman. They recovered 150 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh. The operation targeted a network sourcing drugs from Orissa and Adityapur. The arrests also linked three suspects to a recent firing incident in Jugsalai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:33 IST
In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Jamshedpur police arrested 13 individuals, including a woman, involved in drug peddling activities, according to a senior official.

The police seized 150 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 15 lakh. The Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Subhadhish revealed that the network was sourcing drugs from Orissa and Adityapur and distributing them across Jamshedpur.

Swift action by law enforcement led to the arrests and recovery of contraband, mobile phones, a weighing machine, and cash. Three of the arrested individuals were implicated in a recent firing incident in Jugsalai, underscoring the operation's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

