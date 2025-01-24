Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Secrets: Tackling T20 with SMAT Precision

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy emphasizes the significance of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, equating its standards to the IPL. Chakravarthy's meticulous preparation and strong domestic performance have honed his skills, aiding his comeback to the national team. His insights align with the vision of key figures in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:45 IST
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has equated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's standards to those of the IPL, urging fellow cricketers to participate more in domestic tournaments to refine their T20 prowess.

Aligned with the vision of India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Chakravarthy highlights the pivotal role of domestic cricket in elevating talent, as seen with stars like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

Chakravarthy's rigorous match preparation, analyzing opponents' strategies and calculating shot effectiveness based on pitch conditions, has significantly enhanced his performance, contributing to his remarkable comeback to India's T20 squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

