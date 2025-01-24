Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Secrets: Tackling T20 with SMAT Precision

In a bold assertion, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has equated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's standards to those of the IPL, urging fellow cricketers to participate more in domestic tournaments to refine their T20 prowess.

Aligned with the vision of India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Chakravarthy highlights the pivotal role of domestic cricket in elevating talent, as seen with stars like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

Chakravarthy's rigorous match preparation, analyzing opponents' strategies and calculating shot effectiveness based on pitch conditions, has significantly enhanced his performance, contributing to his remarkable comeback to India's T20 squad.

