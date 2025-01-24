Wrestling Turmoil: UWW's Ultimatum to India Explained

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's global governing organization, has issued a stern warning to India about possible suspension if political meddling in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) isn't curtailed. President Nenad Lalovic emphasized that WFI must maintain its independence.

The Indian Sports Ministry suspended the WFI after its December 2023 elections, sparking legal action by wrestler Satyawart Kadian, who questioned WFI's authority to select national teams. This dispute nearly barred Indian wrestlers from the World Championship.

Lalovic reiterated that UWW recognizes WFI as India's official interlocutor and stressed that political interference, apart from monitoring public grant usage, is unacceptable. Failure to uphold autonomy could lead to suspension, severely impacting Indian wrestling on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)