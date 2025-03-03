Political Interference Plagues Education in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the education system is in turmoil, beset by political interference that undermines government schools' efficiency. Senior Journalist Roshan Mughal has underscored the glaring disparities between government and private schools, fueling public disillusionment with educational quality.

Government educational institutions struggle with inadequate infrastructure, insufficient teacher compensation, and negligible benefits. However, political meddling emerges as the most critical issue. "The biggest difference between government and private education is political interference," Mughal states. Usual political manipulation involves meddling in staff appointments, prioritizing personal interests over merit, thus affecting teaching standards negatively.

Mughal's observations reveal that government school teachers, despite their secure employment and comparatively higher salaries, are entangled in political machinations that stifle their professional efficacy. This state of affairs often compels educators to prefer private schooling for their children, seeking better academic outcomes despite lower salaries and benefits. Mughal warns of politicians' self-serving interests, assessing their patronage in education for electoral gain, without accountability. This has led to a compromised education system, jeopardizing students' futures.

