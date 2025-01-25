Breaking Through the Sports Weekend: Injuries, Appointments, and Major Moves
The summary covers various updates in the sports world, including player injuries like Jacob Markstrom's MCL sprain and Donte DiVincenzo's toe injury. It also highlights coaching changes such as Liam Coen joining the Jaguars, relocation of a PGA event due to wildfires, and Las Vegas hosting a college football final.
Significant developments emerged in the sports world as the New Jersey Devils announced that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be sidelined for up to six weeks with an MCL sprain. Markstrom was injured during a game after colliding with the post.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a strategic move by hiring Liam Coen as their head coach. Coen's hiring follows his decision to withdraw from negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week.
Due to ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the PGA Tour event initially hosted by Tiger Woods will move to San Diego. This year's Genesis Invitational will take place at Torrey Pines, focusing on relief efforts for the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
