PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf held a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump and LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Attended by Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Commissioner Jay Monahan, the discussion aimed to bridge the divide between the two golf organizations and promote collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:34 IST
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf engaged in what was described as a 'constructive working session' at the White House, aimed at resolving the schism between the rival golf bodies. The meeting included high-profile figures like President Donald Trump, LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, along with Tiger Woods and PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour expressed a shared passion for unifying the game and bringing top-tier players together more frequently. While specifics of the discussions were not disclosed, the presence of stakeholders like Woods and Monahan signals a concerted effort to tackle the ongoing divide within professional golf.

Following the meeting, Woods and other key figures attended a Black History Month event with Trump. Although details about the agreement progress remain scant, both golf bodies continue to work toward a definitive resolution within a new commercial framework, despite political concerns and investor interest from entities like Strategic Sports Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

