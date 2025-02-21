PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf engaged in what was described as a 'constructive working session' at the White House, aimed at resolving the schism between the rival golf bodies. The meeting included high-profile figures like President Donald Trump, LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, along with Tiger Woods and PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour expressed a shared passion for unifying the game and bringing top-tier players together more frequently. While specifics of the discussions were not disclosed, the presence of stakeholders like Woods and Monahan signals a concerted effort to tackle the ongoing divide within professional golf.

Following the meeting, Woods and other key figures attended a Black History Month event with Trump. Although details about the agreement progress remain scant, both golf bodies continue to work toward a definitive resolution within a new commercial framework, despite political concerns and investor interest from entities like Strategic Sports Group.

