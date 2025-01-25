Left Menu

Shivam Dube Set to Rejoin Indian Squad Amidst Injury Shuffle

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad for the T20 series against England after Reddy sustained a side strain. Reddy is expected to need four weeks of rest. Dube links up before the third T20I, having overcome his own injury issues.

Updated: 25-01-2025 17:20 IST
Mumbai's versatile cricketer Shivam Dube is set to make a comeback to the Indian national squad, replacing young power-hitter Nitish Kumar Reddy for the remaining T20 Internationals against England.

Sources from BCCI suggest that Reddy, who sustained a side strain, could be out for four weeks, potentially returning during the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dube, who overcame a back injury himself, will join the team before the third T20I in Rajkot, aiming to make an impact after regaining his form with the Mumbai Ranji team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

