Shivam Dube Set to Rejoin Indian Squad Amidst Injury Shuffle

Mumbai's versatile cricketer Shivam Dube is set to make a comeback to the Indian national squad, replacing young power-hitter Nitish Kumar Reddy for the remaining T20 Internationals against England.

Sources from BCCI suggest that Reddy, who sustained a side strain, could be out for four weeks, potentially returning during the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dube, who overcame a back injury himself, will join the team before the third T20I in Rajkot, aiming to make an impact after regaining his form with the Mumbai Ranji team.

