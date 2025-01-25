Noman Ali Achieves Historic Hat-Trick in Thrilling Test Opener
Pakistan's Noman Ali made history with a hat-trick on the first day of the second test against the West Indies in Multan. Both teams experienced batting collapses, with West Indies bowled out for 163 and Pakistan for 154. Notable performances included Noman's 6-41 and Gudakesh Motie's 55.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:02 IST
Pakistan's Noman Ali etched his name into the annals of cricket history with a rare hat-trick, seizing the spotlight on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies in Multan.
The game witnessed dramatic turnarounds as West Indies were skittled for 163, only for Pakistan to face similar woes, being dismissed for 154.
Noman, backed by Sajid and debutant Kashif, dismantled the West Indies lineup, while Gudakesh Motie's 55 helped the Caribbean side avoid an even more disastrous scoreline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
