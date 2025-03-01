Simultaneous Elections: A Path to Streamlined Governance?
The Union law ministry clarified that the question of using ballot papers does not fall within the parliamentary panel's scope examining simultaneous elections bills. Historically held together, Lok Sabha and state polls now face staggered schedules. The ministry supports electronic voting machines and explains past disruptions in synchronised elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union law ministry has indicated that questions about reverting to ballot papers are not relevant to the parliamentary committee's task of examining bills on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Historically, elections in India were held simultaneously from 1951 to 1967. However, a series of political events disrupted this cycle, leading to the current staggered election schedules.
Despite some calls for a return to paper ballots, the government and the Supreme Court have repeatedly dismissed these suggestions, supporting electronic voting machines for their efficiency and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Forms Select Committee to Review Income-Tax Bill 2025
Lok Sabha's 31-Member Committee to Revise Income Tax Bill
Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted; 31-member panel to be headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda.
Gandhi's Dual Representation: A Unique Lok Sabha Dynamic
Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Fights to Retain Lok Sabha Seat Amid Legal Battle