Simultaneous Elections: A Path to Streamlined Governance?

The Union law ministry has indicated that questions about reverting to ballot papers are not relevant to the parliamentary committee's task of examining bills on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Historically, elections in India were held simultaneously from 1951 to 1967. However, a series of political events disrupted this cycle, leading to the current staggered election schedules.

Despite some calls for a return to paper ballots, the government and the Supreme Court have repeatedly dismissed these suggestions, supporting electronic voting machines for their efficiency and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)