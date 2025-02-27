West Indies Masters Triumph in Thrilling Finish Against England

In a thrilling encounter, the West Indies Masters secured their second victory in the International Master League, edging out England Masters by eight runs on Thursday. The match was highlighted by strong performances from both teams, but it was the West Indies' resilience that ultimately sealed their triumph.

The West Indies got off to a flying start with Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith's 77-run partnership setting the tone. Yet, England's spinners, Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar, staged a comeback. Schofield broke the opening partnership, and Panesar's quick wickets saw the West Indies struggling at 113/5 from 90/2.

Despite the setback, Deonarine and Ashley Nurse delivered crucial late runs, taking the total to 179/6. In reply, England faltered early against Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor. Though Phil Mustard and Eoin Morgan tried to revive the chase, the discipline of West Indian bowlers kept them at bay, securing a close victory.

