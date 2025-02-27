Left Menu

West Indies Masters Triumph in Thrilling Finish Against England

West Indies Masters defeated England Masters by eight runs in the International Master League. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith provided a solid start but England's spinners turned the game. Nonetheless, a spirited late performance helped West Indies post 179. England's chase stuttered, eventually falling short at 171/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:27 IST
In a thrilling encounter, the West Indies Masters secured their second victory in the International Master League, edging out England Masters by eight runs on Thursday. The match was highlighted by strong performances from both teams, but it was the West Indies' resilience that ultimately sealed their triumph.

The West Indies got off to a flying start with Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith's 77-run partnership setting the tone. Yet, England's spinners, Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar, staged a comeback. Schofield broke the opening partnership, and Panesar's quick wickets saw the West Indies struggling at 113/5 from 90/2.

Despite the setback, Deonarine and Ashley Nurse delivered crucial late runs, taking the total to 179/6. In reply, England faltered early against Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor. Though Phil Mustard and Eoin Morgan tried to revive the chase, the discipline of West Indian bowlers kept them at bay, securing a close victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

