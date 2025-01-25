India Clinches Historic Victory in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
The Indian Men's Kho Kho team triumphed in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, held in New Delhi, defeating Nepal in a thrilling final. Captain Pratik Waikar emphasized the sport's global growth and future Olympic aspirations, while praising support from national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
In a momentous achievement for Indian sports, the nation's Men's Kho Kho team clinched the title in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The event, hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, saw India secure a commanding victory over Nepal, with a final score of 54-36.
Team captain Pratik Waikar expressed immense pride in their success and highlighted the sport's international expansion, noting that Kho Kho is now played in 55 countries. He emphasized the sport's potential Olympic inclusion, stating, "Our goal is to expand to over 100 countries, and we are making strides towards this ambitious target."
Gratitude was a common theme, as Waikar extended thanks to supporters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra Government, crediting their encouragement as pivotal. India's journey to the championship featured dominant performances against global teams, marking a significant milestone for the Indigenous sport on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cornerstone Robotics Secures $70M for Global Expansion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds luncheon meeting with ruling Mahayuti MLAs at INS Angre Auditorium in Mumbai.
eYantra Ventures Secures Rs.15 Crore to Boost Global Expansion