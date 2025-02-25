Global Expansion: American Express and Alipay Partner Up

In a significant development for international travelers and local businesses alike, American Express and Alipay have teamed up to streamline payments across mainland China.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, allows global American Express card members to link their cards to the popular Alipay digital wallet, facilitating transactions at tens of millions of merchants throughout the region.

This initiative is expected to simplify purchases for travelers visiting China while also expanding the customer base for local businesses eager to attract international clientele.

