Global Expansion: American Express and Alipay Partner Up
American Express has announced a new partnership with Alipay, allowing all global card members to link their cards to the Alipay digital wallet. This move will enable seamless transactions across China, benefiting international travelers and offering local businesses opportunities to attract global customers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:12 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant development for international travelers and local businesses alike, American Express and Alipay have teamed up to streamline payments across mainland China.
The partnership, announced on Tuesday, allows global American Express card members to link their cards to the popular Alipay digital wallet, facilitating transactions at tens of millions of merchants throughout the region.
This initiative is expected to simplify purchases for travelers visiting China while also expanding the customer base for local businesses eager to attract international clientele.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement