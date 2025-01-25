Tilak Varma Leads India to Thrilling Victory Against England in Second T20I

In a sensational T20I clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Tilak Varma's classic strokeplay guided India to a nail-biting two-wicket win against England. The high-stakes game saw India tackling a 166-run chase, a target that appeared attainable, yet England's debutant Brydon Carse delivered a bowling masterclass, keeping spectators on edge throughout.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer dealt India's top-order early blows, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson quickly, courtesy of their searing pace. However, Varma, alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav, offered resistance. Despite Suryakumar's departure off a Carse delivery, Varma anchored India amidst incessant wicket losses, taking the match deep into the innings.

As the chase intensified, Varma formed a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar. Although England regained momentum after Sundar's dismissal, Varma's calculated onslaught on Archer in the 16th over turned the tide. Ultimately, Varma's decisive cover drive in the final over sealed India's victory, maintaining their 2-0 lead in the series.

