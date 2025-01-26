Left Menu

Nishant Dev’s Knockout Debut in Las Vegas: A Dream Realized

Indian boxer Nishant Dev made a striking professional debut by defeating USA's Alton Wiggins in Las Vegas. Dominating from the start, Dev secured a win via technical knockout, marking a promising beginning to his professional career and indicating his aspiration to become India’s first world boxing champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:03 IST
Nishant Dev's Knockout Debut in Las Vegas: A Dream Realized
Nishant Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer Nishant Dev made an impressive entry into professional boxing in Las Vegas by defeating USA's Alton Wiggins in the super-welterweight category. The debut took place at The Cosmopolitan, where Dev showcased his skills, securing a technical knockout win.

Demonstrating his dominance early in the bout, Dev knocked Wiggins down twice, forcing the referee to stop the fight with only 20 seconds left in the first round. At 24, Dev displayed confidence and prowess, overwhelming his opponent with a series of precision jabs and hooks.

The bout was part of the undercard for the Diego Pacheco vs Steve Nelson fight. After his victory, Dev, who has been dreaming of this moment for 15 years, dedicated his win to his father and India, on Republic Day. He is now eyeing the title of India's first world boxing champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

