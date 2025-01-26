Left Menu

Ogier Dominates Monte Carlo Rally with Record 10th Win

Sebastien Ogier secures a 10th Monte Carlo Rally win, starting the season strong. The world champion edged out Elfyn Evans by 18.5 seconds on challenging icy roads in the French Alps near Gap. Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux claimed the third position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:48 IST
Sébastien Ogier, a legendary name in rally racing, began his season triumphantly by clinching a record-setting 10th Monte Carlo Rally victory on Sunday. The seasoned Toyota driver outpaced Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 18.5 seconds, displaying exceptional skill on the icy, mud-splattered asphalt roads of the French Alps near Gap, his hometown.

Ogier, an eight-time world rally champion, showcased his mastery and experience in the grueling conditions of the region. The race tested the mettle of many competitors as they navigated the difficult terrain, yet Ogier emerged unscathed, further solidifying his standing in rally sports history.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux made his mark on the podium by securing the third position, ensuring a competitive season ahead. As the rallying fraternity takes note of Ogier's staggering performance, fans and fellow competitors look forward to the upcoming challenges of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

