Anirban Lahiri Eyes Victory at International Series India

Indian golfing sensation Anirban Lahiri is set to compete in the International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club, in what he describes as a monumental event for the country. Lahiri, who has won seven Asian Tour titles, expressed his enthusiasm, marking it as the nation's most significant golfing tournament to date.

The renowned golfer will be joined by Crushers GC teammates, including captain and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and global stage veteran Paul Casey. Lahiri, who has been an active participant in The International Series since 2022, showcased impressive performances in 2024 with strong finishes in Qatar and England.

Lahiri advocates for the International Series event in Gurugram to become a permanent fixture on the Asian Tour, emphasizing its importance to the nation and the tour. He expressed gratitude towards DLF's role in realizing this vision and its potential to become a highlight for Indian golf.

Highlighting India's integral role within the Asian Tour, Lahiri credited the platform for nurturing the talent of numerous Indian golf champions. He reminisced about his early days as a professional golfer in Asia, alongside colleagues like Jeev Milkha Singh and S.S.P, who thrived under the tour.

After recording top finishes in the 2024 LIV Golf League, Lahiri aims for greater consistency in the 2025 season. He stressed the need to elevate his game further, aspiring for more wins and enhanced participation in major tournaments.

The International Series offers a crucial pathway into the LIV Golf League, providing opportunities for rankings champions and participants through the LIV Golf Promotions event.

