Norwegian Dominance: Skiers Take Top Six at World Cup

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Norwegian skiers claimed the top six spots in Sunday's cross-country World Cup race, setting the stage for next year's Winter Olympics.

Led by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the team attributed their success to impeccable ski preparations by their technicians, crucial amid heavy snowfall before the Engadin competition's start.

Klaebo, who boasts multiple Olympic medals, stressed the technicians' pivotal role, as he led the pack to victory. The team now turns its focus to the Milan-Cortina Games, where they are among the favorites.

(With inputs from agencies.)