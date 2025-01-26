Norwegian Dominance: Skiers Take Top Six at World Cup
Norwegian skiers showcased dominance at a cross-country World Cup race by securing the top six positions. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led the charge, citing excellent ski preparations. Klaebo, a decorated Olympian, emphasized the crucial role of the ski technicians. Norway eyes continued success at the Milan-Cortina Games.
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Norwegian skiers claimed the top six spots in Sunday's cross-country World Cup race, setting the stage for next year's Winter Olympics.
Led by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the team attributed their success to impeccable ski preparations by their technicians, crucial amid heavy snowfall before the Engadin competition's start.
Klaebo, who boasts multiple Olympic medals, stressed the technicians' pivotal role, as he led the pack to victory. The team now turns its focus to the Milan-Cortina Games, where they are among the favorites.
