Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Glory: Hurts and Barkley Steal the Spotlight

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley delivered an unforgettable performance as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship on Sunday, securing their place in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Barkley found the end zone twice in the first quarter and once in the fourth, while Hurts ran in three touchdowns and connected with receiver A.J. Brown for a score. Hurt's impressive plays and Barkley's swift bursts provided an insurmountable lead for the Eagles.

With this victory, the Eagles advance to face the winner of the AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next month in New Orleans. The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, saw their remarkable season come to an end.

(With inputs from agencies.)