Ruben Amorim Questions Marcus Rashford's Dedication
Ruben Amorim expressed doubts about Marcus Rashford's commitment, favoring Manchester United’s goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, for playing over the out-of-form Rashford. Despite being sidelined since December 12, Rashford congratulated the team on social media following a win against Fulham, as Amorim emphasized effort in training as a key factor.
Ruben Amorim, the Manchester United manager, has cast doubts on Marcus Rashford's commitment to the club, suggesting that he would prefer to have the team's 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, in his squad over the England forward. Rashford, who has not appeared for United since December 12, was again omitted from the squad during the team's 1-0 win over Fulham.
Speaking on the eve of his 40th birthday, Amorim highlighted the importance of training and player dedication, stressing that consistent effort is crucial. 'It's always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing). The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life, and every day,' said Amorim.
Amorim further stated, 'If things don't change, I will not change. Today on the bench, we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this. I will put in Vital before a player who doesn't give the maximum every day.' In response, Rashford posted a congratulatory message to his teammates on social media.
