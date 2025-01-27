Left Menu

Ruben Amorim Questions Marcus Rashford's Dedication

Ruben Amorim expressed doubts about Marcus Rashford's commitment, favoring Manchester United’s goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, for playing over the out-of-form Rashford. Despite being sidelined since December 12, Rashford congratulated the team on social media following a win against Fulham, as Amorim emphasized effort in training as a key factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:02 IST
Ruben Amorim Questions Marcus Rashford's Dedication
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ruben Amorim, the Manchester United manager, has cast doubts on Marcus Rashford's commitment to the club, suggesting that he would prefer to have the team's 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, in his squad over the England forward. Rashford, who has not appeared for United since December 12, was again omitted from the squad during the team's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Speaking on the eve of his 40th birthday, Amorim highlighted the importance of training and player dedication, stressing that consistent effort is crucial. 'It's always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing). The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life, and every day,' said Amorim.

Amorim further stated, 'If things don't change, I will not change. Today on the bench, we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this. I will put in Vital before a player who doesn't give the maximum every day.' In response, Rashford posted a congratulatory message to his teammates on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025