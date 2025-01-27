Left Menu

Porto Appoints Proven Argentinian Tactician Martin Anselmi as New Coach

Porto has appointed Martin Anselmi as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the dismissal of Vitor Bruno. Anselmi, who previously led Independiente del Valle to a Copa Sudamericana title, takes on his first European post. Porto currently ranks third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:49 IST
Porto Appoints Proven Argentinian Tactician Martin Anselmi as New Coach

In a significant coaching shuffle, Porto has officially signed Martin Anselmi to helm the team for the next two-and-a-half years, the club confirmed on Monday. The decision follows the departure of previous coach Vitor Bruno amidst struggles in both the Europa League and League Cup.

Anselmi, at 39, boasts a seasoned track record after guiding Ecuador's Independiente del Valle to a Copa Sudamericana victory in 2022 and reaching the Mexican Liga MX final with Cruz Azul last year. His role at Porto marks his inaugural European engagement, with Porto's president Andre Villas-Boas expressing strong confidence in his leadership.

Facing a critical match in the Europa League against Maccabi Tel Aviv this Thursday, Porto stands third domestically, trailing by six points from Sporting, and ranks 25th in Europe with hopes pinned on Anselmi steering the team towards a stronger performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025