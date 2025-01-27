Porto Appoints Proven Argentinian Tactician Martin Anselmi as New Coach

In a significant coaching shuffle, Porto has officially signed Martin Anselmi to helm the team for the next two-and-a-half years, the club confirmed on Monday. The decision follows the departure of previous coach Vitor Bruno amidst struggles in both the Europa League and League Cup.

Anselmi, at 39, boasts a seasoned track record after guiding Ecuador's Independiente del Valle to a Copa Sudamericana victory in 2022 and reaching the Mexican Liga MX final with Cruz Azul last year. His role at Porto marks his inaugural European engagement, with Porto's president Andre Villas-Boas expressing strong confidence in his leadership.

Facing a critical match in the Europa League against Maccabi Tel Aviv this Thursday, Porto stands third domestically, trailing by six points from Sporting, and ranks 25th in Europe with hopes pinned on Anselmi steering the team towards a stronger performance.

