Parimatch Partners with Wrestling Sensation Ritu Phogat to Champion Women's Sports

Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, partners with Indian wrestler and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat to inspire athletes and promote women's sports. Known for her remarkable achievements, Ritu will engage in exclusive events and campaigns to connect with fans, embodying the brand's spirit of sportsmanship and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:29 IST
Ritu Phogat Image Credit: Twitter (@PhogatRitu)
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch, a renowned global gaming platform, has officially partnered with Ritu Phogat, a distinguished Indian wrestler and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter. This collaboration aims to inspire athletes while promoting the empowerment of women in sports.

Ritu Phogat is celebrated for her achievements, such as winning gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship and earning a bronze at the 2017 Asian Wrestling Championships. Since transitioning to MMA in 2019, she has gained further acclaim for her combat skills and sportsmanship.

As a brand ambassador, Phogat will participate in exclusive events, leveraging social media and face-to-face meetups to engage with her fanbase. Her partnership with Parimatch aligns with the platform's mission of encouraging a winning attitude and helping individuals pursue their dreams in the sporting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

