Wrestling Legend Buvaisar Saitiev Passes Away at 49

Renowned Russian wrestler Buvaisar Saitiev has died at the age of 49, according to reports from Russian sports officials on Sunday. The sports community mourns the loss of Saitiev, a three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion.

Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev expressed deep sorrow, describing Saitiev's death as 'premature and tragic.' The cause of death remains undisclosed, with the TASS news agency confirming only that he passed in Moscow.

Saitiev's legacy is marked by his remarkable achievements in the sport. He claimed Olympic gold in the 74 kg category in 1996, 2004, and 2008, in addition to being a six-time world and European champion. Beyond his athletic prowess, Saitiev was honored with numerous civil awards in Russia and served in the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. His contributions to the sport are considered 'inestimable.'

