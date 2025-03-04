Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.
