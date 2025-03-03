Left Menu

Key Testimony in Wrestling Scandal Deferred to Next Hearing

The Rouse Avenue court recorded testimony in a case involving former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The examination of a key witness and the husband of a complainant was partly concluded and deferred. Proceedings will continue March 25, with significant implications for the high-profile wrestling scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:44 IST
Key Testimony in Wrestling Scandal Deferred to Next Hearing
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue court heard testimony from a significant witness in the case involving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former BJP MP and former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh is on trial in connection with allegations brought against him.

The court, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, heard part of the chief examination of the witness. The remainder of the examination has been scheduled for March 25. The witness, whose testimony is crucial, arrived at 2 PM and was questioned over two hours.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan and Rehan Khan represented Singh, while Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava conducted the examination on behalf of the Delhi police. The court had previously allowed the defendant's request to record the testimony of the complainant's husband, necessitating the delay in recording the main witness's evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025