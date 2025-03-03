Key Testimony in Wrestling Scandal Deferred to Next Hearing

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue court heard testimony from a significant witness in the case involving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former BJP MP and former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh is on trial in connection with allegations brought against him.

The court, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, heard part of the chief examination of the witness. The remainder of the examination has been scheduled for March 25. The witness, whose testimony is crucial, arrived at 2 PM and was questioned over two hours.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan and Rehan Khan represented Singh, while Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava conducted the examination on behalf of the Delhi police. The court had previously allowed the defendant's request to record the testimony of the complainant's husband, necessitating the delay in recording the main witness's evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)