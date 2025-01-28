Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid for the 2036 Olympics: A Leap for National Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's strong push to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, aiming to elevate the nation's sports sector. During the 38th National Games opening ceremony, Modi emphasized the event's potential to boost infrastructure and described sports as vital for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's ambitious pursuit to secure the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the potential leap for the nation's sports sector.

Speaking at the opening of the 38th National Games, Modi reiterated his vision for sports as a cornerstone for national growth and development.

He conveyed these aspirations before athletes, describing the Olympics bid as a testament to 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat,' aiming to enhance domestic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

