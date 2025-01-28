India's Ambitious Bid for the 2036 Olympics: A Leap for National Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's ambitious pursuit to secure the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the potential leap for the nation's sports sector.

Speaking at the opening of the 38th National Games, Modi reiterated his vision for sports as a cornerstone for national growth and development.

He conveyed these aspirations before athletes, describing the Olympics bid as a testament to 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat,' aiming to enhance domestic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)