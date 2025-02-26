Left Menu

World Boxing Gains Provisional IOC Nod for LA 2028 Olympic Inclusion

The International Olympic Committee has granted provisional recognition to World Boxing, a pivotal move towards the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. After the International Boxing Association was stripped of recognition, World Boxing's establishment and subsequent recognition marks a significant step for boxing's Olympic future.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee has granted provisional recognition to World Boxing, marking a crucial advancement for boxing's potential inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This decision follows the IOC's previous stripping of the International Boxing Association's recognition in 2023 due to governance and financial concerns.

World Boxing, which was established in 2023, has since gathered 78 members across five continents and successfully met the IOC's criteria for recognition. These criteria include adherence to sports integrity processes, the establishment of solid governance structures, and compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

This provisional recognition enables World Boxing and the wider boxing community to strive towards securing a place in the Olympics. Despite the achievement, the path ahead requires continued efforts to ensure boxing remains a core component of the Olympic Games, reinforcing its global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

