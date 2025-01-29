Jamshedpur FC Triumphs Over Punjab FC: Jamil Praises Team's Resilience

In a thrilling contest, Jamshedpur FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League. Head coach Khalid Jamil expressed delight with his team's performance and resilience in claiming their 10th win of the season.

Pratik Chaudhari opened the scoring just before halftime, capitalizing on a set-piece opportunity. Javier Hernandez extended the lead early in the second half by taking advantage of a defensive lapse. Despite a late push from Punjab FC, with substitute Pulga Vidal narrowing the scoreline, Jamshedpur's defense proved impenetrable.

Coach Jamil highlighted the importance of the away victory following a recent defeat to Hyderabad FC. Javier Siverio, although off the scoresheet, was integral in creating scoring opportunities. Jamil also praised Lazar Cirkovic for his adaptability, as the Serbian excelled as a centre-back, reinforcing the team's backline.

(With inputs from agencies.)