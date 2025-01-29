Celtic Eye Kieran Tierney's Return: Transfer Looms

Left Menu

Celtic aims to bring back defender Kieran Tierney from Arsenal. The Scottish player, out of contract at Arsenal soon, might re-sign with his former club by summer. With Celtic keen to finalize the deal before the January transfer window closes, challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:51 IST
Celtic Football Club is eagerly pursuing the re-signing of defender Kieran Tierney from Premier League giants Arsenal before the end of the January transfer window, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. Tierney, a Scotland international, initially rose through Celtic's youth academy, contributing significantly to the team's domestic treble wins prior to his high-profile transfer to Arsenal for £25 million in 2019.

Currently 27 and facing dwindling chances at Arsenal, Tierney is set to be out of contract by season's end. "He's still an Arsenal player at this moment," Rodgers told the media ahead of Celtic's Champions League match against Aston Villa. "While we've agreed it will happen this summer, acting sooner would be ideal, but circumstances limit our control."

Meanwhile, Celtic maintains a commanding lead in the Premiership with 60 points, 10 points clear of their nearest rivals, Rangers, who have played one additional match. This potential transfer could further cement their standing. The exchange rate stands at $1 to £0.8033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

