Arsenal's Title Race: The Gunners Under Pressure

Arsenal's promising lead in the Premier League faces a dramatic twist after recent setbacks. As their advantage over Manchester City dwindles, the title race heats up. Arsenal and City are vying for multiple trophies, with pivotal matches ahead that could determine their fate this season.

Updated: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST
Arsenal's Premier League campaign, once seemingly secure, is now in jeopardy following a series of setbacks. Their nine-point lead over Manchester City has been significantly reduced, intensifying the title race.

Manchester City's recent victory against Liverpool marked a pivotal moment, cutting Arsenal's lead and shifting confidence towards Guardiola's side. Scheduling has also played a role, with Arsenal's recent draw against Brentford adding to their woes.

As both clubs pursue multiple trophies, the upcoming matches, including the north London derby and their clash at Etihad Stadium, could prove decisive. Arsenal must reclaim momentum to fend off City's challenge and secure their first league title in 22 years.

