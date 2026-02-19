Arsenal and Real Madrid Dominate to Reach Women's Champions League Quarters

Arsenal and Real Madrid showcased their strength in the Women's Champions League, advancing to the quarterfinals with dominant home wins. Arsenal's Alessia Russo was instrumental, scoring twice to lead her team to a 3-1 victory over OH Leuven, securing a 7-1 aggregate win.

Real Madrid navigated their way past Paris FC with a 2-0 win, setting up an intriguing clash against Barcelona. Naomie Feller opened the scoring for Madrid, while an own goal from Paris' defender Melween N'Dongala sealed the result. Both teams now face significant challenges against top European rivals.

The updated tournament format mirrors its male counterpart's, involving a league phase followed by playoffs. Thursday's fixtures will see powerhouse clubs like Juventus and Manchester United defend their leads to join the next stage of the tournament.

