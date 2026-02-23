Eze and Gyokeres Star in Arsenal's Crucial Victory Over Spurs

In a dominant display at the Emirates, Arsenal outshone Tottenham Hotspur with a resounding 4-1 victory, thanks to stellar performances from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, both netting twice. This win solidified Arsenal's position at the Premier League summit, five points clear of Manchester City.

Eze, having snubbed a transfer to Tottenham, proved his worth by extending his impressive scoring record against Spurs, mirroring his previous hat-trick performance. His partnership with Gyokeres resulted in an overwhelming win, underscoring Arsenal's commitment to clinching the title.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister provided late drama with a stoppage-time goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Despite a lacklustre game, Mac Allister's perseverance in the final moments ensured Liverpool's triumph at the City Ground, adding a dramatic twist to the fixture.