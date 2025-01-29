Left Menu

Farewell to an Olympic Legend: Remembering Greg Bell

Greg Bell, the former American Olympic long jump champion and the oldest living gold medallist in athletics, has passed away at the age of 94. Bell achieved Olympic glory in 1956, remained undefeated in college, and later became a respected dentist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:19 IST
Farewell to an Olympic Legend: Remembering Greg Bell
  • Country:
  • United States

Greg Bell, an iconic figure in the world of athletics, has passed away at 94, marking the end of an era for the oldest living Olympic long jump gold medallist.

Bell's Olympic victory in 1956 remains a significant highlight of his career, alongside his noteworthy collegiate successes and professional accomplishments beyond the track.

After retiring from athletics, Bell pursued a career in dentistry, serving as a director at Logansport State Hospital. His legacy extends beyond sports, leaving an indelible mark on both track and field and the field of dentistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025