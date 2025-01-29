Farewell to an Olympic Legend: Remembering Greg Bell

Greg Bell, an iconic figure in the world of athletics, has passed away at 94, marking the end of an era for the oldest living Olympic long jump gold medallist.

Bell's Olympic victory in 1956 remains a significant highlight of his career, alongside his noteworthy collegiate successes and professional accomplishments beyond the track.

After retiring from athletics, Bell pursued a career in dentistry, serving as a director at Logansport State Hospital. His legacy extends beyond sports, leaving an indelible mark on both track and field and the field of dentistry.

