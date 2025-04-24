Left Menu

China and Kenya Forge 'All Weather' Partnership to Boost Infrastructure and Ties

China and Kenya have elevated their bilateral ties during a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto. The countries committed to fostering a 'China-Africa community' and signed 20 agreements. Kenya, significant to China's Belt and Road Initiative, is working towards more infrastructure projects with Chinese backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:01 IST
In a landmark meeting held in Beijing, China and Kenya declared a significant advancement in their diplomatic relations, agreeing to establish an 'all weather' China-Africa community. Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto spearheaded the discussions, promising enhanced partnership amid global uncertainties.

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a strategic plan to exert geopolitical and economic influence, sees Africa as pivotal. Kenya, being a major beneficiary, has received numerous infrastructure loans from China, solidifying its position as the East African country's leading bilateral lender.

During the visit, Xi and Ruto signed 20 crucial agreements spanning various domains, including science, technology, vocational education, and transportation. Amidst financial challenges, Ruto has vowed to manage Kenya's debt without default, emphasizing fiscal discipline and increased revenue. This visit marks Ruto's inaugural official trip to China as president.

