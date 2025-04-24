Left Menu

Tensions Intensify: India-Pakistan Diplomatic Crackdown Sparks International Dilemma

Following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, India enforces stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan, amplifying regional tensions. The Pakistani government's 'X' account is blocked in India, with further measures including visa cancellations, diplomatic expulsions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty showcasing India's burgeoning assertiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:02 IST
In the aftermath of a deadly terror assault in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically. India's stringent diplomatic measures have aimed to exert pressure on Pakistan for its alleged harboring and support of cross-border terrorism. The official social media profile of the Pakistani government on platform 'X' faces blockage in India, underscoring the heightened discord between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The move follows a legal directive aimed at curbing perceived narratives from across the border.

During a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in attendance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, steps were taken to hold the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance. India declared its intent not to reinstate the treaty unless Pakistan provides tangible proof of discarded support for cross-border terrorism. Further, the integrated Attari Check Post was closed, visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme were canceled, and Pakistani nationals were ordered to vacate India within two days.

India also declared Pakistani military advisors at its high commission persona non grata, mandating their departure within a week. As reciprocal security measures, India intends to withdraw its military personnel from its high commission in Islamabad. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the cumulative strength of respective diplomatic missions would be pared down from 55 to 30 individuals by May 1, 2025, signaling a significant diplomatic drawdown amid the growing turbulence. This announcement came post the CEC meeting, underscoring the gravity of India's strategic recalibration in the face of terror threats attributed to its western neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

