Victory Strikes Twice: Srikanth and Subramanian Advance in Thailand Masters

In a thrilling display of badminton prowess, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and fellow compatriot S Subramanian advanced to the quarterfinals in the men's singles category of the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 tournament on Thursday.

Srikanth wasted no time, dispatching 20-year-old Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong in a swift 42-minute clash with scores of 21-19, 21-15. This mirrored Srikanth's previous victory over Gunawan during last year's Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Subramanian, however, faced a more challenging encounter, battling hard to defeat Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in three sets, 9-21, 21-10, 21-17. Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles duo, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde, fell short against Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan with a 19-21, 15-21 loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)