Victory Strikes Twice: Srikanth and Subramanian Advance in Thailand Masters

Kidambi Srikanth and S Subramanian secured spots in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 tournament. Srikanth defeated Jason Gunawan, while Subramanian overcame Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde were eliminated by Thai pair Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:46 IST
In a thrilling display of badminton prowess, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and fellow compatriot S Subramanian advanced to the quarterfinals in the men's singles category of the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 tournament on Thursday.

Srikanth wasted no time, dispatching 20-year-old Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong in a swift 42-minute clash with scores of 21-19, 21-15. This mirrored Srikanth's previous victory over Gunawan during last year's Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Subramanian, however, faced a more challenging encounter, battling hard to defeat Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in three sets, 9-21, 21-10, 21-17. Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles duo, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde, fell short against Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan with a 19-21, 15-21 loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

