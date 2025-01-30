Australia Dominates with Record Total against Sri Lanka in Galle Test
Usman Khawaja's double century, complemented by emphatic hundreds from Steve Smith and debutant Josh Inglis, propelled Australia to an unprecedented score in Galle. Declaring at 654/6, they left Sri Lanka struggling at 44/3, showcasing a commanding lead at the close of the second day in the first Test.
On a thrilling day of Test cricket in Galle, Australia dominated the scoreboard, thanks to Usman Khawaja's maiden double century. Supported by centuries from Steve Smith and newcomer Josh Inglis, they amassed their highest-ever total in Asia — a staggering 654/6 declared.
Australia, resuming at 330/2, saw Khawaja and Smith extending their partnership beyond 200 runs, leaving Sri Lankan bowlers without answers. Khawaja reached 150 off 223 balls, while Smith's diligent batting took Australia across 400. Inglis, making an impactful debut, contributed a dazzling 102 runs.
Sri Lanka's response was lackluster, trembling at 44/3 against a potent Australian attack. Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal were the only holdouts in a fragile batting lineup trailing by 610 runs, casting a shadow over their Test hopes.
