Left Menu

Australia Dominates with Record Total against Sri Lanka in Galle Test

Usman Khawaja's double century, complemented by emphatic hundreds from Steve Smith and debutant Josh Inglis, propelled Australia to an unprecedented score in Galle. Declaring at 654/6, they left Sri Lanka struggling at 44/3, showcasing a commanding lead at the close of the second day in the first Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:00 IST
Australia Dominates with Record Total against Sri Lanka in Galle Test
Usman Khawaja. (Photo- cricket.com.au X/@cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On a thrilling day of Test cricket in Galle, Australia dominated the scoreboard, thanks to Usman Khawaja's maiden double century. Supported by centuries from Steve Smith and newcomer Josh Inglis, they amassed their highest-ever total in Asia — a staggering 654/6 declared.

Australia, resuming at 330/2, saw Khawaja and Smith extending their partnership beyond 200 runs, leaving Sri Lankan bowlers without answers. Khawaja reached 150 off 223 balls, while Smith's diligent batting took Australia across 400. Inglis, making an impactful debut, contributed a dazzling 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's response was lackluster, trembling at 44/3 against a potent Australian attack. Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal were the only holdouts in a fragile batting lineup trailing by 610 runs, casting a shadow over their Test hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025