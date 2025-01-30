Cricket Stalwarts Return: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Rekindle Domestic Spirit

The return of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the domestic cricket scene is being lauded as a 'fantastic' development for Indian cricket by former all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Rohit and Kohli, after a series of underwhelming international performances, have joined the domestic circuit to revive their form.

Notable names, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, have also embraced the shift to domestic cricket. Jaiswal, Gill, and Sharma participated in the recent Ranji Trophy round, while Kohli made his eagerly anticipated return in an electrifying appearance for Delhi against Railways, drawing thousands to the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On this significant outing, the stadium buzzed with excitement as Kohli's presence prompted fans to fill the stands, underscoring the renewed interest in domestic matches. Pathan expressed his optimism about the positive impact of experienced players like Rohit and Kohli inspiring young talent, hoping this marks the start of a trend where established Indian players regularly engage in domestic competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)