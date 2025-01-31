Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad for ODI Tri-Series Showdown

In an important development for New Zealand cricket, fast bowler Jacob Duffy has been named as part of the squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series featuring South Africa and Pakistan. As per the New Zealand Cricket's official announcement, Duffy steps in to provide cover for Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson is presently engaged with the Desert Vipers in the ongoing ILT20 series in the UAE.

Duffy, who has played 10 ODIs for New Zealand, boasts an impressive record with 18 wickets at an average of 25.94 and an economy rate of 6.25. His recent performances include taking four wickets in two ODIs and eight in three T20Is during a home series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The Blackcaps are set to leave for Pakistan on February 3, with the tri-series matches slated to start on February 8 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The highly anticipated tri-series will commence with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium, followed by the Kiwis taking on South Africa on February 10 in a day match. As the series unfolds, the action will transition from Rawalpindi to Karachi, culminating in a day/night match between Pakistan and South Africa on February 12. The final match is scheduled for February 14 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Post tri-series, New Zealand will engage in a warm-up match against Afghanistan on February 16 at the National Stadium, Karachi, before opening their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on February 19 at the same venue. The Blackcaps will subsequently face Bangladesh on February 24 in Rawalpindi, concluding their group-stage matches against India in Dubai on March 2.

The New Zealand squad for the tri-series and Champions Trophy includes Mitchell Santner as captain with team members such as Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, among others, with Jacob Duffy participating exclusively in the tri-series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)