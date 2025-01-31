Left Menu

India's Strategic Swap: Harshit Rana Steps In After Dube's Concussion

During the fourth T20I against England, Harshit Rana replaced Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute after Dube was hit on the helmet. Dube made 53 runs but was run out in the final ball. Rana impressed by dismissing Liam Livingstone, although the decision stirred controversy with England's captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:17 IST
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Harshit Rana replaced Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England after Dube was struck on the helmet in the final over of India's innings. Dube's match ended with a half-century and a run-out dismissal.

Rana, bringing recent international experience from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, capitalized on his bowling opportunity by taking a quick wicket, dismissing England's Liam Livingstone. The decision to bring Rana on as a substitute drew attention as England's skipper Jos Buttler engaged in a discussion with the umpires over the substitution's validity.

The match, which saw India post a challenging 181/9, underscores the tactical intricacies involving player safety protocols like concussion substitutes, aligning with ICC regulations advocating for like-for-like replacements to safeguard players' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

