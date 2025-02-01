Left Menu

Concussion Controversy: India's Strategic Substitute in T20I Victory

India's strategic use of Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I against England sparked controversy. The ploy helped India secure the series win, but England's Jos Buttler questioned the protocol's adherence. This maneuver showcased India's astute application of cricket rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist during the fourth T20I match between India and England, India employed a strategic maneuver by utilizing Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. The move drew criticism from England captain Jos Buttler, who questioned whether the substitution adhered to the established concussion protocols.

Shivam Dube, who had contributed a rapid 53 runs, was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Jamie Overton. Despite completing his batting, Dube did not return to field; instead, Rana stepped in, ultimately playing a vital role by taking three crucial wickets.

Buttler expressed skepticism about the like-for-like replacement policy, suggesting potential exploitation of the rules. Meanwhile, India's tactics highlighted their strategic acumen, reminiscent of their past similar moves, such as during the 2020-21 series against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

