Concussion Controversy: India's Strategic Substitute in T20I Victory

In a dramatic twist during the fourth T20I match between India and England, India employed a strategic maneuver by utilizing Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. The move drew criticism from England captain Jos Buttler, who questioned whether the substitution adhered to the established concussion protocols.

Shivam Dube, who had contributed a rapid 53 runs, was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Jamie Overton. Despite completing his batting, Dube did not return to field; instead, Rana stepped in, ultimately playing a vital role by taking three crucial wickets.

Buttler expressed skepticism about the like-for-like replacement policy, suggesting potential exploitation of the rules. Meanwhile, India's tactics highlighted their strategic acumen, reminiscent of their past similar moves, such as during the 2020-21 series against Australia.

