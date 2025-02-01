Left Menu

Davis Cup Drama: Debutants Shine as U.S. and Britain Climb the Ranks

Debutant players Alex Michelsen and Jacob Fearnley made significant contributions to their respective teams in the Davis Cup. Michelsen propelled the U.S. into a lead over Taiwan, while Fearnley leveled the score for Britain against Japan. Other notable matches included Australia's commanding lead over Sweden and Argentina's victory against Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:42 IST
Davis Cup Drama: Debutants Shine as U.S. and Britain Climb the Ranks

In a thrilling Davis Cup opener, Alex Michelsen and Jacob Fearnley stole the spotlight with stellar performances for the United States and Britain, respectively. Michelsen secured a 2-0 lead for the U.S. against Taiwan with his remarkable debut victory.

Marcos Giron set the stage earlier, defeating Tseng Chun-hsin in a straight-sets win, which was followed by Michelsen's triumph over Wu Tung-Lin. Michelsen expressed satisfaction with his preparation and adaptation to the court conditions.

Elsewhere, in team Britain's face-off against Japan, Yoshihito Nishioka initially gave Japan the edge, but Fearnley, showcasing his Australian Open form, drew Britain level by defeating Kei Nishikori. The first round of the Davis Cup consists of 26 teams vying for the next stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025