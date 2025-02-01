East Bengal FC Holds Mumbai City FC to Goalless Draw Amid Missed Opportunities

East Bengal FC, under head coach Oscar Bruzon, faced disappointment as they drew 0-0 with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Despite demonstrating high energy and an aggressive pressing strategy in the first half, the Red and Gold Brigade failed to capitalize on their goal-scoring opportunities.

In the post-match press conference, Bruzon assessed the team's tactics and performance with candor. He highlighted their intent to unsettle Mumbai City FC with full-throttle energy from the beginning. Bruzon noted that while their first-half plan succeeded in forcing errors from the opposition, converting chances remained elusive.

Greek striker Dimitri Diamantakos narrowly missed scoring, hitting the woodwork twice, extending his goalless streak to six matches. Bruzon remained optimistic about Diamantakos's form, emphasizing the forward's role and the quality of assists he receives. Despite East Bengal securing a point and moving up to 10th in the standings, injuries and missed opportunities continued to hinder their progress.

