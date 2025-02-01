Gukesh Leads as Praggnanandhaa and Harikrishna Shine in Tata Steel Masters

D Gukesh preserved his narrow lead at the Tata Steel Masters with a draw against China's Wei Yi in the 11th round of the tournament. Playing as white in an Italian game, Gukesh opted for a new plan that resulted in a balanced position after the exchange of queens.

Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa made a significant impact by outplaying top seed Fabiano Caruana. Utilising a complex variation of the Queen's Gambit Declined, Praggnanandhaa capitalized on Caruana's blunder to secure a victory within 37 moves, drawing attention for his tactical prowess.

Other Indian players showed promising results as well. P Harikrishna outclassed Alexey Sarana, and Leon Luke Mendonca defeated Vladimir Fedoseev. With just one round left, chess enthusiasts anticipate an exciting finish as Gukesh faces Jorden van Foreest, while Praggnanandhaa will compete against Alexey Sarana.

(With inputs from agencies.)