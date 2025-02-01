Left Menu

India's Women's U19 team remains unbeaten as they prepare to face South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup. Led by Niki Prasad, the team has seen outstanding performances, especially from openers Gongadi Trisha and G Kamalini. India's bowlers, led by Vaishnavi Sharma, also shine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:48 IST
India Dominates Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Faces South Africa in Final

India's Women's U19 team remains a formidable force as they head into the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. The Niki Prasad-led squad is favored to win, having enjoyed a perfect campaign with six consecutive victories.

Gongadi Trisha, leading the tournament with 265 runs, has been instrumental in India's success along with her fellow opener G Kamalini. However, India's middle order has seen limited opportunities thus far, a potential area of concern for the team.

On the bowling end, Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla have excelled, taking top spots on the wicket-takers' list. As South Africa eyes its first-ever World Cup final victory, the stage is set for an exciting clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

