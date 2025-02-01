India Dominates Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Faces South Africa in Final

India's Women's U19 team remains a formidable force as they head into the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. The Niki Prasad-led squad is favored to win, having enjoyed a perfect campaign with six consecutive victories.

Gongadi Trisha, leading the tournament with 265 runs, has been instrumental in India's success along with her fellow opener G Kamalini. However, India's middle order has seen limited opportunities thus far, a potential area of concern for the team.

On the bowling end, Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla have excelled, taking top spots on the wicket-takers' list. As South Africa eyes its first-ever World Cup final victory, the stage is set for an exciting clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)