Yuvraj Singh Leads India Masters in Exciting IML Debut

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his prowess and pivotal innings, is set to don India's colors again in the inaugural International Masters League (IML).

This much-anticipated tournament will run from February 22 to March 16, offering fans a chance to relive the glory days of Indian cricket.

Joining Yuvraj are international stars like JP Duminy for South Africa Masters and Upul Tharanga for Sri Lanka Masters, promising an exhilarating competition.

