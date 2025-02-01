Left Menu

Fans Breach Security for Kohli at Ranji Trophy

During the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, security was breached by fans eager to meet Virat Kohli, despite a strong security presence. The incident highlights heightened interest due to Kohli's return to domestic cricket. Measures were taken post-incident, including closing the Bishan Bedi Stand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:46 IST
Fans Breach Security for Kohli at Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

A major security lapse occurred at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi, as enthusiastic fans broke onto the field during a Ranji Trophy match featuring cricket star Virat Kohli. Despite significant security personnel present, the breach highlights fan eagerness to see Kohli as he returned to domestic cricket after 13 years.

The security breach, which saw three fans make their way past over 20 guards, underscores the attention Kohli's involvement has brought to first-class matches typically played to smaller audiences. Security managed to intercept the fans before they could do any harm, although Kohli himself showed diplomacy by advising security to handle such situations with care.

As a response to the incident, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association decided to close the Bishan Bedi Stand to the public after spectators came dangerously close to Kohli in the dressing room area. Despite these security challenges, the match concluded with Delhi securing a victory, while fans left hoping to see more of Kohli, who now turns back to international commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

